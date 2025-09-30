Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United Kingdom bei Citadel reicht von £197K pro year für L1 bis £300K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom beläuft sich auf £286K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
