Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Singapore bei Citadel beträgt SGD 238K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Singapore beläuft sich auf SGD 224K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
L2
SGD 238K
SGD 169K
SGD 0
SGD 69.3K
L3
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
L4
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
