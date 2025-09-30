Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Singapore

Citadel Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Singapore

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Singapore bei Citadel beträgt SGD 238K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Singapore beläuft sich auf SGD 224K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
L2
SGD 238K
SGD 169K
SGD 0
SGD 69.3K
L3
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
L4
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

SGD 211K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktions-Softwareentwickler

Site Reliability Engineer

Systemingenieur

Quantitativer Entwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Citadel in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 268,093. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the Software-Ingenieur role in Singapore is SGD 223,694.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Citadel gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Chime
  • Two Sigma
  • Jane Street
  • TPG
  • Ramp
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen