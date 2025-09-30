Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Citadel reicht von $408K pro year für L1 bis $643K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $570K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
