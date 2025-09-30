Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Chicago Area bei Citadel reicht von $290K pro year für L1 bis $553K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area beläuft sich auf $400K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$290K
$249K
$3.1K
$37.5K
L2
$377K
$228K
$0
$148K
L3
$365K
$224K
$0
$140K
L4
$444K
$221K
$0
$224K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
