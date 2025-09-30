Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Chicago Area

Citadel Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Chicago Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Chicago Area bei Citadel reicht von $290K pro year für L1 bis $553K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area beläuft sich auf $400K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
$290K
$249K
$3.1K
$37.5K
L2
$377K
$228K
$0
$148K
L3
$365K
$224K
$0
$140K
L4
$444K
$221K
$0
$224K
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktions-Softwareentwickler

Site Reliability Engineer

Systemingenieur

Quantitativer Entwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Citadel in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $645,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the Software-Ingenieur role in Greater Chicago Area is $410,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Citadel gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Chime
  • Two Sigma
  • Jane Street
  • TPG
  • Ramp
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen