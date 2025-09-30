Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
Citadel Information Technologist (IT) Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Information Technologist (IT)-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei Citadel beläuft sich auf $395K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
Citadel
Information Technologist (IT)
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$395K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$150K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Information Technologist (IT) Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail.

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Citadel in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $425,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in New York City Area is $390,000.

