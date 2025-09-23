Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
  • Gehälter
  • Informationstechnologe (IT)

  • Alle Informationstechnologe (IT)-Gehälter

Citadel Informationstechnologe (IT) Gehälter

Die Informationstechnologe (IT)-Vergütung bei Citadel beträgt $280K pro year für L1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket beläuft sich auf $395K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$280K
$195K
$0
$85K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) bei Citadel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $430,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Citadel für die Position Informationstechnologe (IT) beträgt $390,000.

Weitere Ressourcen