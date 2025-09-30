Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
  • Gehälter
  • Finanzanalyst

  • Alle Finanzanalyst-Gehälter

  • New York City Area

Citadel Finanzanalyst Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Finanzanalyst-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei Citadel beläuft sich auf $260K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Citadel
QR
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$260K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
0 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Finanzanalyst bei Citadel in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $800,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Citadel für die Position Finanzanalyst in New York City Area beträgt $250,000.

