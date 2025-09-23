Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citadel
Das mittlere Datenanalyst-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Citadel beläuft sich auf $370K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Citadel
Business Intelligence Analyst
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$370K
Stufe
Analyst
Grundgehalt
$240K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$130K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citadel?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenanalyst bei Citadel in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $515,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Citadel für die Position Datenanalyst in United States beträgt $305,000.

