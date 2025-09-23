Die Business-Analyst-Vergütung in United States bei Citadel reicht von $155K pro year für L2 bis $350K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $325K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citadels Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$155K
$155K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$350K
$200K
$0
$150K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
