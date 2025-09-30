Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter in United Kingdom

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei Cirrus Logic beläuft sich auf £73.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cirrus Logics Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Cirrus Logic
Senior Verification Engineer
Edinburgh, SC, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£73.8K
Stufe
Senior Engineer
Grundgehalt
£60.7K
Stock (/yr)
£8.1K
Bonus
£5.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cirrus Logic?

£121K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Enthaltene Titel

Analog Engineer

ASIC Engineer

VLSI CAD Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware-Ingenieur at Cirrus Logic in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £152,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cirrus Logic for the Hardware-Ingenieur role in United Kingdom is £68,905.

