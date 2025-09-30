Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cirrus Logic Elektroingenieur Gehälter in Greater Austin Area

Das mittlere Elektroingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area bei Cirrus Logic beläuft sich auf $250K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cirrus Logics Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Cirrus Logic
Electrical Engineer
Austin, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$250K
Stufe
L6
Grundgehalt
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
21 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cirrus Logic?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Elektroingenieur bei Cirrus Logic in Greater Austin Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $308,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cirrus Logic für die Position Elektroingenieur in Greater Austin Area beträgt $175,000.

