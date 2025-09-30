Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Toronto Area bei CircleCI reicht von CA$168K pro year für E2 bis CA$191K pro year für E3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Toronto Area beläuft sich auf CA$187K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CircleCIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
E1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E2
CA$168K
CA$147K
CA$20.8K
CA$0
E3
CA$191K
CA$173K
CA$17.4K
CA$0
E4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei CircleCI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)