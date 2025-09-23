Unternehmensverzeichnis
CircleCI
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

CircleCI Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Canada bei CircleCI reicht von CA$167K pro year für E2 bis CA$184K pro year für E4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$187K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CircleCIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
E1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E2
Software Engineer
CA$167K
CA$146K
CA$20.8K
CA$0
E3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$199K
CA$179K
CA$20.2K
CA$0
E4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$184K
CA$177K
CA$2.7K
CA$4.5K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

CA$225K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei CircleCI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei CircleCI in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$248,992. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CircleCI für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$171,241.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für CircleCI gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Ridecell
  • Omnivore
  • Splash
  • SecurityScorecard
  • UpKeep
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen