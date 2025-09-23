Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei CircleCI beträgt $201K pro year für E4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $200K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CircleCIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
E1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E4
$201K
$191K
$10K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei CircleCI unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)