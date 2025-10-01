Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cimpress
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • United States

Cimpress Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in United States

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Cimpress reicht von $118K pro year für PR1 bis $205K pro year für PR4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $142K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cimpresss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
PR1
(Einstiegslevel)
$118K
$112K
$6.3K
$208
PR2
$138K
$132K
$5.6K
$393
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$205K
$183K
$19.2K
$2.5K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Cimpress unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Cimpress in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $204,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cimpress für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $155,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Cimpress gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • Capital One
  • Citi
  • Verizon
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen