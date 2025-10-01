Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Cimpress reicht von $118K pro year für PR1 bis $205K pro year für PR4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $142K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cimpresss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
PR1
$118K
$112K
$6.3K
$208
PR2
$138K
$132K
$5.6K
$393
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$205K
$183K
$19.2K
$2.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Cimpress unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)