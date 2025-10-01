Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei Cimpress reicht von ₹1.35M pro year für PR1 bis ₹3.6M pro year für PR3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf ₹2.29M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cimpresss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
PR1
₹1.35M
₹1.35M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.58M
₹2.58M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹3.6M
₹3.26M
₹349K
₹0
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Cimpress unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)