Cimpress
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Bengaluru

Cimpress Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Cimpress reicht von ₹1.31M pro year für PR1 bis ₹4.11M pro year für PR3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹2.07M. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
PR1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.31M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.11M
₹3.83M
₹204K
₹83.5K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Cimpress unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Cimpress in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹4,113,324. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cimpress für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹2,072,952.

