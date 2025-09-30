Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ciena
Ciena Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in India

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Ciena reicht von ₹1.29M pro year für P1 bis ₹5.45M pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.12M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cienas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.29M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹40.4K
P2
₹2.35M
₹2.25M
₹41.8K
₹57K
P3
₹3.26M
₹2.92M
₹143K
₹201K
P4
₹5.45M
₹4.87M
₹104K
₹469K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Ciena unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Ciena in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,446,156. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ciena für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,997,043.

