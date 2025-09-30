Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Ciena reicht von ₹1.29M pro year für P1 bis ₹5.45M pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.12M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cienas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
₹1.29M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹40.4K
P2
₹2.35M
₹2.25M
₹41.8K
₹57K
P3
₹3.26M
₹2.92M
₹143K
₹201K
P4
₹5.45M
₹4.87M
₹104K
₹469K
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Ciena unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
