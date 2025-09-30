Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cian
Cian Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Moscow Metro Area

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area bei Cian beläuft sich auf RUB 4.63M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cians Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
Cian
Data Scientist
Moscow, MC, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
RUB 4.63M
Stufe
Senior MLE
Grundgehalt
RUB 4.63M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cian?

RUB 13.29M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Datenwissenschaftler at Cian in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,896,378. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cian for the Datenwissenschaftler role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 4,627,225.

Weitere Ressourcen