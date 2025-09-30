Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chubb
Chubb Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei Chubb beläuft sich auf $265K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chubbs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Chubb
Software Engineering Manager
New York City
Gesamt pro Jahr
$265K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$40K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Chubb?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Software-Engineering-Manager poziciju u Chubb in New York City Area iznosi $345,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chubb za Software-Engineering-Manager poziciju in New York City Area je $265,000.

