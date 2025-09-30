Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chubb
Chubb Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in India

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Chubb beläuft sich auf ₹1.54M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chubbs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Chubb
Data Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.54M
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
₹1.46M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹73.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Chubb?

₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Weitere Ressourcen