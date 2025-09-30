Die Aktuar-Vergütung in Philadelphia Area bei Chubb beträgt $79.3K pro year für Actuarial Trainee. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Philadelphia Area beläuft sich auf $142K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chubbs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Actuarial Trainee
$79.3K
$76.5K
$0
$2.8K
Actuarial Analyst I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Actuarial Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Actuarial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***