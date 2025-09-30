Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chubb Aktuar Gehälter in New York City Area

Die Aktuar-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Chubb reicht von $141K pro year für Senior Actuarial Analyst bis $319K pro year für VP. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $155K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chubbs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Actuarial Trainee
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Actuarial Analyst I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Actuarial Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Actuarial Analyst
$141K
$125K
$0
$16K
Anzeigen 6 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
