Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Gehälter

Chipper Cashs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $31,840 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Programmmanager am unteren Ende bis $175,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Chipper Cash. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $175K
Datenwissenschaftler
$144K
Finanzanalyst
$82.6K

Programmmanager
$31.8K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Chipper Cash ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $175,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Chipper Cash beträgt $113,430.

