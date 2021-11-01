Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Gehälter

Chipotle Mexican Grills Gehaltsbereich reicht von $30,150 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Technischer Redakteur am unteren Ende bis $156,000 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Chipotle Mexican Grill. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $140K
Kundenservice
Median $38K
Produktmanager
Median $156K

Finanzanalyst
$74.6K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$147K
Marketing-Operations
$127K
Programmmanager
$60.3K
Projektmanager
$59.7K
Vertrieb
$129K
Technischer Redakteur
$30.2K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Chipotle Mexican Grill ist Produktmanager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $156,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Chipotle Mexican Grill beträgt $100,808.

