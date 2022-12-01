Chiliz Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chiliz
Chilizs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $63,389 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur in Malta am unteren Ende bis $124,430 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager in France am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Chiliz. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Software-Ingenieur
$63.4K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$124K
Risikokapitalgeber
$99.5K

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Chiliz ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $124,430. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Chiliz beträgt $99,500.

