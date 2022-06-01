Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Gehälter

Chili Pipers Gehaltsbereich reicht von $70,350 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler am unteren Ende bis $136,953 für einen Customer Success am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Chili Piper. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $120K
Customer Success
$137K
People Operations
$83.6K

Produktdesigner
$103K
Personalvermittler
$70.4K
UX-Forscher
$114K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Chili Piper ist Customer Success at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $136,953. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Chili Piper beträgt $108,663.

