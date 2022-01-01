Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chick-fil-A
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

Chick-fil-A Gehälter

Chick-fil-As Gehaltsbereich reicht von $31,200 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Vertrieb am unteren Ende bis $227,562 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Chick-fil-A. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software-Ingenieur
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

Datenwissenschaftler
9 $167K
10 $207K
Kundenservice
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Vertrieb
Median $31.2K
Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $225K
Geschäftsabläufe
$184K
Unternehmensanalyst
Median $104K
Geschäftsentwicklung
$79.7K
Datenanalyst
$101K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$184K
Produktdesigner
$70.4K
Produktmanager
$177K
Programmmanager
$186K
Projektmanager
Median $150K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Chick-fil-A ist Software-Ingenieur at the 10 level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $227,562. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Chick-fil-A beträgt $151,996.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Chick-fil-A gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen