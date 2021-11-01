Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chicago Trading
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

Chicago Trading Gehälter

Chicago Tradings Gehaltsbereich reicht von $90,450 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler am unteren Ende bis $270,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Chicago Trading. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software-Ingenieur
Median $270K

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Datenwissenschaftler
Median $233K
Finanzanalyst
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$221K
Personalvermittler
$90.5K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Chicago Trading ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $270,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Chicago Trading beträgt $231,150.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Chicago Trading gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen