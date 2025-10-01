Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chartis Group
Das mittlere Unternehmensberater-Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Chartis Group beläuft sich auf $198K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chartis's Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Chartis Group
Management Consultant
Washington, DC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$198K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$33K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Unternehmensberater at Chartis Group in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $224,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chartis Group for the Unternehmensberater role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $198,000.

Weitere Ressourcen