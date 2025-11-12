Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Greater Dallas Area bei Charles Schwab reicht von $81.1K pro year für 54 bis $152K pro year für 58. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Dallas Area beläuft sich auf $155K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Charles Schwabs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
54
$81.1K
$78K
$0
$3.1K
55
$111K
$104K
$692
$6.7K
56
$138K
$132K
$0
$5.9K
57
$169K
$151K
$0
$17.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Charles Schwab unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)