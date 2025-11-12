Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei Charles Schwab reicht von $92.6K pro year für 54 bis $143K pro year für 58. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $112K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Charles Schwabs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
54
$92.6K
$87.7K
$167
$4.7K
55
$108K
$101K
$0
$7.9K
56
$128K
$121K
$0
$6.6K
57
$169K
$149K
$0
$19.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Charles Schwab unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)