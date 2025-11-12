Unternehmensverzeichnis
Charles Schwab
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

  • Greater Austin Area

Charles Schwab Full-Stack Software-Entwickler Gehälter in Greater Austin Area

Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei Charles Schwab reicht von $92.6K pro year für 54 bis $143K pro year für 58. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $112K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Charles Schwabs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
54
Software Developer I(Einstiegslevel)
$92.6K
$87.7K
$167
$4.7K
55
Software Developer II
$108K
$101K
$0
$7.9K
56
Software Developer III
$128K
$121K
$0
$6.6K
57
Software Developer IV
$169K
$149K
$0
$19.5K
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Charles Schwab unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack Software-Entwickler bei Charles Schwab in Greater Austin Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $172,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Charles Schwab für die Position Full-Stack Software-Entwickler in Greater Austin Area beträgt $110,480.

Weitere Ressourcen