Das mittlere Personalvermittler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Chainlink Labs beläuft sich auf $115K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chainlink Labss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
JAHR 1
20%
JAHR 2
20%
JAHR 3
20%
JAHR 4
20%
JAHR 5
Bei Chainlink Labs unterliegen Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
20% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (20.00% jährlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (5.00% vierteljährlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (5.00% vierteljährlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (5.00% vierteljährlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (5.00% vierteljährlich)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.