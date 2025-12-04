Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Chainalysis reicht von $197K pro year für SWE II bis $265K pro year für Staff SWE. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $242K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Chainalysiss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$197K
$170K
$6.3K
$20.8K
Senior SWE
$250K
$200K
$34.8K
$15.8K
Staff SWE
$265K
$216K
$22.5K
$26K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung


25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Chainalysis unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
