Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in Canada bei CGI reicht von CA$93.6K pro year für Project Manager bis CA$113K pro year für Senior Project Manager. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$98.7K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CGIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
