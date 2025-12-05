Unternehmensverzeichnis
CGI
CGI Unternehmensberater Gehälter

Das mittlere Unternehmensberater-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei CGI beläuft sich auf CA$90.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CGIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CGI
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
$65.8K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensberater bei CGI in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$176,592. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CGI für die Position Unternehmensberater in Canada beträgt CA$94,537.

Weitere Ressourcen

