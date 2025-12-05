Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei CGI beträgt $116K pro year für Associate Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $160K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CGIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.