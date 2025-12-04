Unternehmensverzeichnis
CFGI
CFGI Buchhalter Gehälter

Das mittlere Buchhalter-Vergütungspaket in United States bei CFGI beläuft sich auf $165K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CFGIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$165K
Stufe
Senior Manager
Grundgehalt
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CFGI?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Buchhalter bei CFGI in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $175,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CFGI für die Position Buchhalter in United States beträgt $165,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

