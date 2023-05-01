Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cfd Research
    CFD Research Corporation specializes in engineering simulations and innovative designs for various industries, including Aerospace, Biomedical, Defense, Materials, and Energy. They develop new hardware concepts, innovative designs, and prototypes using their software and experimental facilities. They have over 50 patents awarded or pending in various areas. Their software and expertise allow for multiscale, multiphysics simulations of fluid, thermal, chemical, biological, electrical, and mechanical phenomena for real-world applications, providing clearer insights into complex systems and enabling better decisions and better products with lower risk, reduced cost, and less time.

    cfd-research.com
    Website
    1987
    Gründungsjahr
    351
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Andere Ressourcen