Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Cerebras Systems reicht von $193K pro year für L2 bis $295K pro year für L12. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $305K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cerebras Systemss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
(Einstiegslevel)
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Cerebras Systems unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Cerebras Systems in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $525,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cerebras Systems für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $285,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

