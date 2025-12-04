Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Cerebras Systems reicht von $193K pro year für L2 bis $295K pro year für L12. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $305K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cerebras Systemss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Cerebras Systems unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerebras-systems/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.