Cerebras Systems
  Gehälter
  Hardware-Ingenieur

  Alle Hardware-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Cerebras Systems Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Cerebras Systems beträgt $200K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $188K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cerebras Systemss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$200K
$200K
$0
$0
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Cerebras Systems unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Cerebras Systems in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $200,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cerebras Systems für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $188,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerebras-systems/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.