Cepheid
Cepheid Projektmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Projektmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Cepheid beläuft sich auf $180K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cepheids Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Cepheid
Program Manager
Sunnyvale, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$180K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Projektmanager bei Cepheid in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $202,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cepheid für die Position Projektmanager in United States beträgt $145,000.

