Die durchschnittliche Informationstechnologe (IT)-Gesamtvergütung bei Centre for Development of Advanced Computing reicht von ₹529K bis ₹722K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Centre for Development of Advanced Computings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025
Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung
Lade deine Freunde und Community ein, ihre Gehälter anonym in unter 60 Sekunden hinzuzufügen. Mehr Daten bedeuten bessere Einblicke für Jobsuchende wie dich und unsere Community!
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centre-for-development-of-advanced-computing/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.