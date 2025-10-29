Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cengage
Cengage Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Cengage beläuft sich auf $180K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cengages Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Cengage
Software Engineering Manager
Raleigh, NC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$180K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
16 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cengage?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Cengage in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $220,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cengage für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $160,000.

