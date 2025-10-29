Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cengage
Cengage Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Cengage beläuft sich auf $110K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cengages Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Cengage
Ux Designer
Boston, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$110K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Cengage in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $115,400. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cengage für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $109,999.

