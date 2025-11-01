Unternehmensverzeichnis
Captain Fresh
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Captain Fresh Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Captain Fresh beläuft sich auf ₹1.23M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Captain Freshs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Captain Fresh
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.23M
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
₹1.23M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Captain Fresh?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Captain Fresh in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,085,770. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Captain Fresh für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,232,985.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

Weitere Ressourcen