Capital.com Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Poland bei Capital.com beläuft sich auf PLN 390K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Capital.com
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 390K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
PLN 390K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Capital.com?

PLN 600K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Capital.com in Poland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 426,380. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Capital.com für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Poland beträgt PLN 363,553.

