Capital One
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Capital One Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Capital One reicht von $139K pro year für Associate Software Eng bis $476K pro year für Senior Distinguished Eng. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $151K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Eng
(Einstiegslevel)
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
Senior Associate
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
Principal Associate
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
Options

Bei Capital One unterliegen Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

iOS-Entwickler

Mobile Software-Entwickler

Frontend Software-Entwickler

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Netzwerk-Ingenieur

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

Production Software-Entwickler

Security Software-Entwickler

Wissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Capital One in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $476,250. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Capital One für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $151,000.

Weitere Ressourcen