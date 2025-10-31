Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Capital One reicht von $111K pro year für Associate bis $523K pro year für Vice President. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $191K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Associate
$132K
$126K
$0
$6.1K
Principal Associate
$126K
$117K
$500
$8.3K
Manager
$189K
$177K
$0
$12.4K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Capital One unterliegen Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)