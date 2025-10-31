Unternehmensverzeichnis
Capital One
Capital One Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Capital One reicht von $111K pro year für Associate bis $523K pro year für Vice President. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $191K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Associate
$132K
$126K
$0
$6.1K
Principal Associate
$126K
$117K
$500
$8.3K
Manager
$189K
$177K
$0
$12.4K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
Options

Bei Capital One unterliegen Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Capital One in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $523,333. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Capital One für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $191,000.

Weitere Ressourcen