Capital One
Capital One Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Capital One reicht von $109K pro year für Associate Product Designer bis $144K pro year für Principal Associate. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $129K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
Senior Associate
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
Principal Associate
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
Options

Bei Capital One unterliegen Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

UX-Designer

Mobile Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Capital One in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $161,800. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Capital One für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $126,000.

Weitere Ressourcen