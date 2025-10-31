Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Capital One reicht von $109K pro year für Associate Product Designer bis $144K pro year für Principal Associate. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $129K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Capital One unterliegen Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
